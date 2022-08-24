Reorganized Religion: The Reshaping of the American Church and Why It Matters

Bob Smietana. Worthy, $27 (256p) ISBN 978-1-5460-0161-4

Smietana (The Breath of Life), a reporter for Religion News Service, delivers a superb examination of the future of Christian institutions. He suggests that the pan-denominational decline in church membership that began in the 1960s is the result of white churches’ reluctance to diversify as the population of nonwhite Americans grows. The author also points to the pandemic, noting that “most congregations saw worship attendance drop by at least 10 percent.” Digging into how cultural changes have depressed church affiliation, Smietana suggests that the corrosion of trust in institutional authority, the rise of megachurches, and increasing political polarization have all contributed. He explores how churches are adapting and what the future of organized religion might look like, telling the story of an aging, predominantly white church that merged with a nearby “youthful, multiethnic congregation,” allowing both to benefit from the former’s facilities and the latter’s knack for connecting with younger congregants. Such anecdotes offer a vivid look into the state of organized Christianity, and the author’s perceptive analysis reflects his decades of reporting on the “Godbeat.” This is a must-read for anyone invested in the fate of the American church. (Aug.)

